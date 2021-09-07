Flora Growth gets 2021 export quota for high-THC cannabis dried flower

  • Flora Growth (FLGC -8.1%) has received its 2021 export quota from the Colombian Technical Quotas Group (“TQG”) to cultivate up to 7,900 kilograms of high-THC cannabis dried flower for direct sale or processing into derivative products for export to international markets.
  • The company believes that the quota will be sufficient to meet the international demand for Flora’s product for the remainder of 2021 and at the onset of 2022.
  • Additionally, the company announced that it intends to make a strategic investment into Hoshi International, which will establish Flora as a preferred supplier to Hoshi’s two EU processing facilities, located in Malta and Portugal.
