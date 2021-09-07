Zynerba highlights results from mid-stage Zygel epilepsy study

  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) highlights results from the mid-stage trial of Zygel administered as a transdermal gel to children and adolescents with developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (DEE).
  • "The data from the BELIEVE study are promising and suggest that Zygel may be a safe and well-tolerated option to improve seizure control, challenging behaviors and other symptoms associated with DEEs," lead investigator of the study Ingrid E. Scheffer said.
  • From an efficacy perspective, the analysis of the 33 patients with focal impaired awareness seizures (FIAS) and tonic-clonic seizure (TCS) showed a 58% median monthly reduction in seizures at month 5, and 43.5% reduction over the 6.5 month study period.
  • The percent of ≥50% responders in the FIAS and TCS group ranged from 42.4% at month 2 and peaked at 62.5% at month 5.
  • Forty-eight patients with a mean age of 10.5 years were enrolled in the study and were included in the safety analysis.
  • Sixty-percent (60%) had at least one treatment-related adverse event (AE) over the 6.5 month trial period and 96% of these AE’s were mild or moderate.
  • During the treatment period, 10 patients (21%) reported serious adverse events ((SAEs)).
  • Two SAEs were considered to be possibly treatment related: nonconvulsive status epilepticus and lower respiratory tract infection, in separate patients.
  • The FDA had issued guidance for a confirmatory Phase 3 trial of Zygel in patients with Fragile X syndrome ("FXS"), a rare genetic disorder causing developmental disability, in May.
