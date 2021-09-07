Jaguar Health slide continues following reverse stock split; shares down 21%
Sep. 07, 2021 11:36 AM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Shares of Jaguar Health (JAGX -19.6%) are continuing to slide today following Friday's after the closing bell announcement of a 1-for-3 reverse stock split.
- The split is effective Sept. 8.
- CEO Lisa Conte said the split is needed to bring the company's "quoted stock price more in line with typical institutional investing requirements."
- Jaguar has one marketed product, Mytesi (crofelemer), for diarrhea in patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
- It is also pursuing crofelemer as a diarrhea treatment for dogs undergoing chemotherapy under the brand name Canalevia.