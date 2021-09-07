Jaguar Health slide continues following reverse stock split; shares down 21%

Sep. 07, 2021 11:36 AM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments

Taunting the jaguar
zemkooo/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Jaguar Health (JAGX -19.6%) are continuing to slide today following Friday's after the closing bell announcement of a 1-for-3 reverse stock split.
  • The split is effective Sept. 8.
  • CEO Lisa Conte said the split is needed to bring the company's "quoted stock price more in line with typical institutional investing requirements."
  • Jaguar has one marketed product, Mytesi (crofelemer), for diarrhea in patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
  • It is also pursuing crofelemer as a diarrhea treatment for dogs undergoing chemotherapy under the brand name Canalevia.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.