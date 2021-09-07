Helbiz announces launch of its e-scooters in Durham, North Carolina

  • Helbiz (HLBZ -3.9%) launches a fleet of its e-scooters in Durham, North Carolina after securing 1-year permit.
  • It follows launches of fleets in Oklahoma City, Jacksonville, Miami, Richmond, Washington D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, for a total of 35 cities around the world
  • The company plans to host engagement initiatives around the city and partner with nearby universities to ensure students have access to its services.
  • Initially 150 e-scooters are planned to be launched with Helbiz opening a local office and warehouse to run its operations on the ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet is charged, repaired and well-maintained.
  • "In partnership with the city, Helbiz is helping expand the local transportation offerings to ensure the community’s first-and-last-mile needs are met in a safe and reliable way," says Gian Luca Spriano, Head of Business Development at Helbiz.
  • The micro-mobility company Helbiz debut on Nasdaq in mid-August through its business combination with SPAC GreenVision Acquisition in a $24.5M deal.
