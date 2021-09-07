Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot cuts risk of breakthrough infections by half - study

Sep. 07, 2021 11:42 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor46 Comments

United Airlines Employees Receive COVID-19 Vaccination At O"Hare Airport
Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • The single-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) can reduce the risk of infection from the coronavirus by about half, a new study involving more than half a million healthcare workers in South Africa indicates.
  • The vast majority of breakthrough cases were mild, Bloomberg reported quoting Glenda Gray, who jointly led the study called Sisonke.
  • The mass trial that began in February included data while South Africa was battling a third wave of COVID-19 infections.
  • The final trial results will be submitted for publication in days, noted Gray, a research professor at the University of the Witwatersrand.
  • J&J (JNJ) was not immediately available for a request for comments. The initial results from the study released in early August indicated that the vaccine was about 70% effective against COVID-related hospitalizations and up to 96% against death.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.