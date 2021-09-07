Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot cuts risk of breakthrough infections by half - study
Sep. 07, 2021 11:42 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor46 Comments
- The single-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) can reduce the risk of infection from the coronavirus by about half, a new study involving more than half a million healthcare workers in South Africa indicates.
- The vast majority of breakthrough cases were mild, Bloomberg reported quoting Glenda Gray, who jointly led the study called Sisonke.
- The mass trial that began in February included data while South Africa was battling a third wave of COVID-19 infections.
- The final trial results will be submitted for publication in days, noted Gray, a research professor at the University of the Witwatersrand.
- J&J (JNJ) was not immediately available for a request for comments. The initial results from the study released in early August indicated that the vaccine was about 70% effective against COVID-related hospitalizations and up to 96% against death.