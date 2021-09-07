Natera inks deal with NRG Oncology for use of Signatera MRD test in cancer study
Sep. 07, 2021 11:45 AM ETNatera, Inc. (NTRA)By: SA News Team
- Natera (NTRA -1.1%) announces an agreement with NRG Oncology, a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-funded group, for the use Signatera personalized molecular residual disease (MRD) test.
- The test will be used in a study, which will enroll about 2,000 patients with stage II or III colon cancer after resection.
- Patients identified as MRD-negative by Signatera will be randomized to receive either standard-of-care (SOC) adjuvant chemotherapy or observation unless circulating tumor DNA ((ctDNA)) is subsequently detected during surveillance.
- Patients identified as MRD-positive will be randomized to receive SOC chemotherapy or an intensified regimen with mFOLFIRINOX.
- The study's primary endpoint is to compare disease-free survival in MRD-negative patients between immediate vs. delayed adjuvant chemotherapy, and MRD-positive patients between SOC vs. intensified adjuvant chemotherapy.