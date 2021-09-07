Sumo Logic integrates with ServiceNow's service graph connector

Sep. 07, 2021

  • Sumo Logic (SUMO +3.4%) joins the ServiceNow (NOW -1.2%) Service Graph Connector Program by integrating its Continuous Intelligence Platform for logs, metrics, traces and events with Service Graph.
  • This will help customers to quickly, easily, and reliably load third-party data into the system, enabling data quality, timeliness, and scalability.
  • This enables customers to effectively manage their modern digital product and services lifecycles.
  • “ServiceNow is leading the future of work by creating great experiences for businesses. We are pleased to have Sumo Logic launch its Service Graph Connector and Security Incident Response integration to help further enhance satisfaction, build trust, accelerate time to value, and reduce risk for our joint customers.” said Jeff Hausman, SVP & GM, IT Workflows Operations Management at ServiceNow.
