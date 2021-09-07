Northrop Grumman inks $421.6M ceiling value contract for Missile Defense Agency

Sep. 07, 2021 12:07 PM ETNOCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment

Space Launch System On Launchpad Over Background Of Sunrise
3DSculptor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Northrop Grumman Systems (NOC -1.8%) awarded a noncompetitive, ID/IQ, hybrid contract with a maximum ceiling value of $421.6M, including $233.9M for the base period; $112M for option period 1; and $75.7M for option period 2.
  • This contract is for the procurement of a minimum of six additional Boost Vehicles; spare BV components; and BV sustainment to include but not limited to repair, upgrade, and maintenance of software and hardware to support the Ground Based Interceptor BVs.
  • The ordering period including options is expected to be completed by August 2031.
  • The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.