Northrop Grumman inks $421.6M ceiling value contract for Missile Defense Agency
Sep. 07, 2021 12:07 PM ETNOCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Northrop Grumman Systems (NOC -1.8%) awarded a noncompetitive, ID/IQ, hybrid contract with a maximum ceiling value of $421.6M, including $233.9M for the base period; $112M for option period 1; and $75.7M for option period 2.
- This contract is for the procurement of a minimum of six additional Boost Vehicles; spare BV components; and BV sustainment to include but not limited to repair, upgrade, and maintenance of software and hardware to support the Ground Based Interceptor BVs.
- The ordering period including options is expected to be completed by August 2031.
- The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.