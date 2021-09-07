Clover Health nears a two-month high as Reddit chatter grows louder
Sep. 07, 2021 12:17 PM ETClover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Clover Health Investments (CLOV +12.3%) has gained more than a tenth in value to reach its highest level since early July as mentions of the stock on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum surged.
- However, last week, the Medicare-leveraged health insurer remained ~60.1% lower than the level in early June when the shares reached a peak since the company went public via a SPAC merger with Chamath Palihapitiya-backed Social Capital Hedosophia.
- The latest quarterly results of Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) show an increase in the company’s cost base, with GAAP Medicare Advantage Medical Cost Ratio standing at ~110.0% in Q2 2021 compared to ~70.1% in the previous year’s quarter.
- As shown in the diagram below, Clover Health (CLOV) has garnered two bearish ratings from Seeking Alpha contributors over the past 90 days.