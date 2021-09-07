Clover Health nears a two-month high as Reddit chatter grows louder

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.
JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Clover Health Investments (CLOV +12.3%) has gained more than a tenth in value to reach its highest level since early July as mentions of the stock on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum surged.
  • However, last week, the Medicare-leveraged health insurer remained ~60.1% lower than the level in early June when the shares reached a peak since the company went public via a SPAC merger with Chamath Palihapitiya-backed Social Capital Hedosophia.
  • The latest quarterly results of Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) show an increase in the company’s cost base, with GAAP Medicare Advantage Medical Cost Ratio standing at ~110.0% in Q2 2021 compared to ~70.1% in the previous year’s quarter.
  • As shown in the diagram below, Clover Health (CLOV) has garnered two bearish ratings from Seeking Alpha contributors over the past 90 days.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.