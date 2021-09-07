Coinbase resolves service issues after volume surge led to disruptions (updated)
Sep. 07, 2021 12:40 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Coinbase Global (COIN -4.0%) reports service issues are resolved and transactions are going through normally, according to a tweet stamped 1:40 PM ET.
- Earlier, as cryptocurrencies dropped and volume increased, the crypto exchange platform experienced an elevated level of delayed and canceled transactions, with its apps showing errors, the company said at 11:28 AM ET.
- According to CoinMarketCap, bitcoin volume of $63.3B over the past 24 hours is up 74% at ~2:09 PM ET.
- The increased crypto activity and slump in prices come as El Salvador's move to make bitcoin legal tender takes effect.