Coinbase resolves service issues after volume surge led to disruptions (updated)

Sep. 07, 2021 12:40 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor26 Comments

Bitcoin Coinbase
Movus/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.