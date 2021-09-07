LightInTheBox rallies on strong margins for Q2
Sep. 07, 2021
- LightInTheBox (LITB +16.3%) Q2 revenues increased by 7.3% Y/Y to $122.2M from $113.9M in the same quarter of 2020.
- Revenues generated from product sales were $119.3M (+11.3% Y/Y); revenues from service and others were $2.9M (-56.1% Y/Y).
- Gross margin increased 330 bps to 46.8% which was a result of the Co.'s continuous efforts to optimize the supply chain and product mix.
- Adj. EBITDA increased 59% Y/Y to $14.5M and its margin too improved 388 bps to 11.9%.
- As of June 30, 2021, the Co. had cash, equivalents and restricted cash of $58.2M, compared with $65.5M as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- “In the long term, we believe that we are well positioned to adapt to changes in highly competitive markets by staying on course with our values and going beyond our customers' expectations as a comprehensive and reliable shopping destination." said Mr. Jian He, CEO.
