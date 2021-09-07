Copart FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Sep. 07, 2021 2:38 PM ETCopart, Inc. (CPRT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Texas-based online vehicle auctioning company, Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+31.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $686.93M (+30.7% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects operating income estimate of $297.5M.
- Over the last 2 years, CPRT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Copart reported FQ3 total revenue increase by 33% Y/Y to $733.9M; beating estimates by $101.3M.
- FQ3 overall margins: Gross profit increased 788 bps to 51.9%; Operating increased 926 bps to 44.7% and adj. net margin too increased 1,064 bps to 35.8%.
- The stock had gained 2.6% following FQ3 earnings release on May.19.
- YTD the company's shares have gained more than 14.4% in value.
- The SA Quant rating on CPRT is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
