Facebook, Ray-Ban set Thursday event for smart glasses

Sep. 07, 2021 2:42 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)ESLOFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor19 Comments

Ray Ban shop in Bloomingdale"s department store in New York City, USA
J2R/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.