Facebook, Ray-Ban set Thursday event for smart glasses
Sep. 07, 2021 2:42 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)ESLOFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Facebook (FB +1.4%) and Ray-Ban (OTCPK:ESLOF) have a teaser up that appears to promote their planned smart glasses with an event coming Thursday.
- The release of new glasses was set up by Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg in the company's July earnings call: "Looking ahead here, the next product release will be the launch of our first smart glasses from Ray-Ban in partnership with EssilorLuxottica. The glasses have their iconic form factor, and they let you do some pretty neat things."
- The glasses would be "progress on the journey toward full augmented reality glasses in the future," he said then.
- That means they won't be full-AR Ray-Bans, The Verge notes: They won't have common AR features like projecting images into the environment, and they won't yet be tied up with Facebook's neural wristband technology.