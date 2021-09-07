Hims & Hers trades up after Rob Gronkowski partnership
Sep. 07, 2021 2:42 PM ETHims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Hims & Hers (HIMS +5.1%) shares spiked after the company announced a partnership with American professional football player Rob Gronkowski to "sideline stigmas around hair loss & mental health" in men.
- “A Cleveland Clinic survey found that 72% of men would rather be cleaning toilets and doing household chores than going to the doctor. Statistics like these underpin a critical gap a platform like Hims can fill for men across this country,” said Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Dudum. Hims & Hers offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs online, along with personal care products.
- Just today, Hims & Hers reaffirmed its full-year guidance and said that CFO Spencer Lee would begin the process of stepping down.