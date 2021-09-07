Hims & Hers trades up after Rob Gronkowski partnership

Senior couple talking to their doctor while having breakfast
Marko Geber/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Hims & Hers (HIMS +5.1%) shares spiked after the company announced a partnership with American professional football player Rob Gronkowski to "sideline stigmas around hair loss & mental health" in men.
  • “A Cleveland Clinic survey found that 72% of men would rather be cleaning toilets and doing household chores than going to the doctor. Statistics like these underpin a critical gap a platform like Hims can fill for men across this country,” said Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Dudum. Hims & Hers offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs online, along with personal care products.
  • Just today, Hims & Hers reaffirmed its full-year guidance and said that CFO Spencer Lee would begin the process of stepping down.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.