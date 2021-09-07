Altisource Portfolio drops on report of possible sale of its origination business

Sep. 07, 2021 3:05 PM ETAltisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

real estate concept, choose house to buy
anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

  • Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) fell 6% on a report that the company is working with Guggenheim on a possible sale of its origination business.
  • Guggenheim began reaching out for potential buyers of Altisource's Lenders One business, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
  • Altisource (ASPS) announced in late July when it reported earnings that it was looking at potentials deals for its Lenders One business including a possible sale, joint venture, third party investment or other strategic transaction.
  • ASPS short interest 11% of float.
