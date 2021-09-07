Bristol-Myers Squibb becomes latest pharma to require employee vaccinations
Sep. 07, 2021 3:49 PM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor53 Comments
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -0.7%) is requiring that all of its U.S. and Puerto Rico employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.
- The company says that 85% of its employees in the U.S. and Puerto Rico already are fully vaccinated.
- Bristol says it is committed to implementing similar requirements in other areas "wherever possible."
- In August, Pfizer said it would require all of its U.S. employees to be vaccinated, as did Moderna.
- Gilead Sciences and AstraZeneca have also done the same for their U.S.-based employees.