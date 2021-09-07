Coupa Software EPS beats by $0.32, beats on revenue, provides guidance
Sep. 07, 2021 4:09 PM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.32; GAAP EPS of -$1.24 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $179.25M (+42.4% Y/Y) beats by $16.27M.
- Subscription revenue of $156.23M vs. consensus of $142.8M and professional services revenue of $23.02M vs. consensus of $19.9M.
- Shares +8%.
- Press Release
- Q3 Guidance:
- Total revenues are expected to be $177.0 to $178.0 million vs. consensus of $168.84 million.
- Subscription revenues are expected to be $158.0 to $159.0 million; Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $19.0 million.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $6.0 to $7.0 million.
- Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.01 to $0.03 vs. consensus of -$0.06.
- Full year guidance:
- Total revenues are expected to be $706.0 to $708.0 million vs. consensus of $687.39 million.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $40.0 to $41.0 million.
- Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.27 to $0.29 per share vs. consensus of -$0.12.