Smartsheet EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue
Sep. 07, 2021 4:13 PM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.08; GAAP EPS of -$0.35 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $131.74M (+44.4% Y/Y) beats by $6.27M.
- Shares -3%.
- Calculated billings grew 47% year over year to $142.9 million.
- Net operating cash flow was positive $1.8 million, net free cash flow was negative $3.5 million.
- The number of all customers with annualized contract values of $5,000 or more grew to 13,420, an increase of 34% year over year.
- Q3 Outlook: Total revenue of $138 million to $139 million vs. consensus of $129.96M, representing year-over-year growth of 39% to 40%; Calculated billings of $149 million to $150 million, representing year-over-year growth of 33% to 34%; Non-GAAP operating loss of $15 million to $12 million; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.12 to $0.10 vs consensus of -$0.11.
- 2022 Outlook: Total revenue of $530 million to $533 million vs. consensus of $514.09M, representing year-over-year growth of 37% to 38%; Calculated billings of $619 million to $622 million, representing year-over-year growth of 37% to 38%; Non-GAAP operating loss of $55 million to $45 million; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.44 to $0.36 vs. consensus of -$0.39.