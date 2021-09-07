Stryker gains on acquisition of Gauss Surgical
Sep. 07, 2021 4:17 PM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is trading ~5.0% higher in the post-market after the company announced the acquisition of medical device company Gauss Surgical.
- Headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, Gauss Surgical has developed Triton, an AI-enabled platform for real-time monitoring of blood loss during surgery. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.
- "Our belief is that Triton technology will help improve the industry standards for quantifying blood loss in the labor and delivery department, furthering Stryker's commitment to improve safety and outcomes for our caregivers and their patients," remarked Dylan Crotty, president of Stryker's Instruments division.
Stryker (SYK) reported ~$2.2B in cash and equivalents as of Q2 2021 compared to ~$2.9B at the end of 2020 year-end. The Gauss Surgical is the second M&A deal for the company in 2021, following its acquisition of privately-held OrthoSensor in January.