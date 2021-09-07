UiPath EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue

Sep. 07, 2021 4:18 PM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • UiPath (NYSE:PATH): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of -$0.19 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $195.52M (+40.3% Y/Y) beats by $8.8M.
  • Shares -4.29%.
  • Press Release
  • ARR of $726.5 million as of July 31, 2021, increased 60 percent year-over-year.
  • Net new ARR of $73.9 million increased 33 percent year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 86 percent.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was $(3.5) million.
  • Q3 Outlook: ARR in the range of $796 million and $798 million; Revenue in the range of $207 million and $209 million vs. consensus of $208.01M; Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $(30) million and $(15) million.
  • 2022 Outlook: ARR in the range of $876 million and $881 million.
