Bumble slips 3% as holders file to sell 15 million shares

Sep. 07, 2021

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) has dipped 3.4% after hours following its announcement of a secondary offering of shares from selling stockholders.
  • Bumble is not selling any shares of Class A common stock, and won't receive any proceeds.
  • Selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone - Bumble's top shareholder - have commenced the offering of 15 million shares of Class A common stock, and they intend to grant underwriters a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to an additional 2.25 million shares.
  • Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are acting as joint lead book-runners.
