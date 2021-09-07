Bumble slips 3% as holders file to sell 15 million shares
Sep. 07, 2021 4:18 PM ETBumble Inc. (BMBL)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) has dipped 3.4% after hours following its announcement of a secondary offering of shares from selling stockholders.
- Bumble is not selling any shares of Class A common stock, and won't receive any proceeds.
- Selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone - Bumble's top shareholder - have commenced the offering of 15 million shares of Class A common stock, and they intend to grant underwriters a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to an additional 2.25 million shares.
- Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are acting as joint lead book-runners.