Radius Global Infrastructure to raise $200M in senior notes offering

Sep. 07, 2021 4:29 PM ETRadius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) trades 5.6% down afterhours after announcing its intention to offer $200M principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private placement.
  • The company expects to grant to the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period from the date of initial issuance of the notes, up to an additional $30M principal amount of notes.
  • The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Radius's Class A common stock, or a combination thereof, at company's choice.
  • Notes will be convertible immediately prior to Mar.15, 2026.
  • Net proceeds to be used for paying the cost of certain capped call transactions and remaining for general corporate purposes.
