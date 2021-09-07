Radius Global Infrastructure to raise $200M in senior notes offering
Sep. 07, 2021 4:29 PM ETRadius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) trades 5.6% down afterhours after announcing its intention to offer $200M principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private placement.
- The company expects to grant to the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period from the date of initial issuance of the notes, up to an additional $30M principal amount of notes.
- The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Radius's Class A common stock, or a combination thereof, at company's choice.
- Notes will be convertible immediately prior to Mar.15, 2026.
- Net proceeds to be used for paying the cost of certain capped call transactions and remaining for general corporate purposes.