Meta Financial announces 6M buyback and CEO transition
Sep. 07, 2021 4:34 PM ETCASHBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Meta Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) authorizes a share repurchase program to repurchase up to 6M shares on or before September 30, 2024.
- Under its current stock repurchase program, which expires on December 31, 2022, the company has purchased 5,949,827 shares of the 7.5M total shares authorized for repurchase.
Company may repurchase the remaining 1,550,173 shares on or before December 31, 2022.
Additionally, Brad Hanson, President and CEO of the company and Co-President and CEO of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary MetaBank to retire to pursue philanthropic endeavors.
The Board of Directors has appointed Brett Pharr, currently Co-President and COo of MetaBank, as incoming CEO of the company and of MetaBank.
Mr. Hanson joined in 2004 to found Meta Payment Systems and served as President of that business until 2013, when he was named President of the group and MetaBank. He was appointed CEO in October 2018.