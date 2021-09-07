Mercury Systems taps Thomas Huber as Chief Transformation Officer
Sep. 07, 2021 4:41 PM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Commercial technology company Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) has appointed Thomas Huber as Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer.
- Huber, formerly Managing Director and Partner at the Boston Consulting Group, will lead the previously announced 1MPACT strategic value creation initiative at Mercury Systems.
- The initiative is expected to yield estimated annualized net savings of $30M-50M by fiscal 2025, of which ~$22M is expected to be realized in fiscal 2022 and included in the company’s full-year fiscal 2022 outlook,
- As the initiative progresses, Thomas will focus on six major areas: organizational efficiency and scalability; procurement and supply chain optimization; facilities optimization; R&D investment efficiency; capital and asset efficiency; and scalable common processes and systems.