MacroGenics posts final results from late-stage MARGENZA breast cancer study

Breast cancer. 3d illustration
Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

  • MacroGenics' (NASDAQ:MGNX) MARGENZA treatment failed to show a statistically significant advantage in overall survival (OS) when compared to trastuzumab, according to final results from its late-stage breast cancer study.
  • The final OS analysis for the intent-to-treat population did not show a statistically significant advantage for MARGENZA plus chemotherapy compared to that of patients who received trastuzumab plus chemotherapy (hazard ratio [HR]=0.95; 95% Confidence Interval [CI]: 0.77-1.17; P=0.62).
  • In the population, median survival was 21.6 months in patients treated with MARGENZA plus chemotherapy (N=266) compared to 21.9 months in the trastuzumab group.
  • OS was greater with MARGENZA plus chemotherapy in exploratory subgroups of patients carrying a CD16A 158F allele compared to trastuzumab plus chemotherapy arm.
  • Results also showed that OS for trastuzumab plus chemotherapy was greater than MARGENZA plus chemotherapy for the small exploratory subgroup of patients homozygous for the CD16A 158V allele.
  • The company highlighted that the safety profile of MARGENZA remains similar to what has been reported previously.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.