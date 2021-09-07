MacroGenics posts final results from late-stage MARGENZA breast cancer study
Sep. 07, 2021 4:45 PM ETMacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX)By: SA News Team
- MacroGenics' (NASDAQ:MGNX) MARGENZA treatment failed to show a statistically significant advantage in overall survival (OS) when compared to trastuzumab, according to final results from its late-stage breast cancer study.
- The final OS analysis for the intent-to-treat population did not show a statistically significant advantage for MARGENZA plus chemotherapy compared to that of patients who received trastuzumab plus chemotherapy (hazard ratio [HR]=0.95; 95% Confidence Interval [CI]: 0.77-1.17; P=0.62).
- In the population, median survival was 21.6 months in patients treated with MARGENZA plus chemotherapy (N=266) compared to 21.9 months in the trastuzumab group.
- OS was greater with MARGENZA plus chemotherapy in exploratory subgroups of patients carrying a CD16A 158F allele compared to trastuzumab plus chemotherapy arm.
- Results also showed that OS for trastuzumab plus chemotherapy was greater than MARGENZA plus chemotherapy for the small exploratory subgroup of patients homozygous for the CD16A 158V allele.
- The company highlighted that the safety profile of MARGENZA remains similar to what has been reported previously.