Lululemon Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (+440.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (+104.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 55.6%, operating margin of 16%, and inventory of $843.7M
- Over the last 2 years, LULU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Lululemon: Growing But Tread Carefully On Valuation