Lululemon Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Sep. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (+440.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (+104.0% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect gross margin of 55.6%, operating margin of 16%, and inventory of $843.7M
  • Over the last 2 years, LULU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Lululemon: Growing But Tread Carefully On Valuation
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.