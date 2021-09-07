Calavo Growers Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Sep. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETCalavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (-145.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $278.97M (-0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CVGW has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.