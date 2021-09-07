Casey's General Stores sees sequential increases in sales and margins
Sep. 07, 2021 5:59 PM ETCasey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY)By: SA News Team
- Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) releases their FQ1 earnings today after the completion of the Buchanan Energy and the Oklahoma Circle K acquisitions during the quarter ended July 31, 2021.
- Fuel gallons sold increased by 24.7% compared to FQ4 2021 ended April 30, 2021, while fuel margin increased 2.1¢ sequentially to 35.1¢ per gallon. That number is still below last year's comparable quarter mark of 38.2¢ per gallon.
- Inside store sales increased by a similar amount of 25.2% sequentially and same-store sales are up 8.0% from last year's comparable quarter.
- Operating expenses are up 24% from last year due to greater store operating hours as the economy re-opened and a 39% increase in credit card fees from higher fuel prices.
- The company maintains its fiscal 2022 outlook besides lowering its expected tax rate slightly to 24-26% from 26%.
- Shares are up 0.44% AH.
- BMO Capital Markets recently upgraded the stock to Outperform, predicting the increasing fuel margins this quarter.