Casey's General Stores sees sequential increases in sales and margins

Small town in Kansas with exterior of building for Casey"s General Store and sign
ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) releases their FQ1 earnings today after the completion of the Buchanan Energy and the Oklahoma Circle K acquisitions during the quarter ended July 31, 2021.
  • Fuel gallons sold increased by 24.7% compared to FQ4 2021 ended April 30, 2021, while fuel margin increased 2.1¢ sequentially to 35.1¢ per gallon. That number is still below last year's comparable quarter mark of 38.2¢ per gallon.
  • Inside store sales increased by a similar amount of 25.2% sequentially and same-store sales are up 8.0% from last year's comparable quarter.
  • Operating expenses are up 24% from last year due to greater store operating hours as the economy re-opened and a 39% increase in credit card fees from higher fuel prices.
  • The company maintains its fiscal 2022 outlook besides lowering its expected tax rate slightly to 24-26% from 26%.
  • Shares are up 0.44% AH.
  • BMO Capital Markets recently upgraded the stock to Outperform, predicting the increasing fuel margins this quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.