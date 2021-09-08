Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; July Q2 GDP grew 1.9% Y/Y
Sep. 08, 2021 1:08 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan +0.37%. Japan's economy grew 1.9% on annual basis in Q2, better than the initial estimate of a 1.3% gain and Reuters forecast of 1.6% growth.
- On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP expanded 0.5% in Q2, also better than preliminary reading of 0.3% and compared with forecast for a 0.4% rise.
- China +0.07%.
- Hong Kong -0.52%.
- Australia -0.35%.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones dropped 0.76% to 35,100, S&P 500 shed 0.34% to 4,520.03 while Nasdaq advanced 0.07% to 15,374.33.
- Oil prices were mixed, with Brent crude futures little changed at $71.68/barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.18% to $68.47/barrel.
- U.S. stock futures muted. Dow Jones +0.01%; S&P 500 +0.01%; Nasdaq flat.