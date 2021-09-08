J.P. Morgan acquires majority stake in Volkswagen payments business
- J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) has signed a strategic deal with Volkswagen Financial Services to acquire a controlling interest of ~75% in the car manufacturer’s payments platform, operated by Volkswagen Payments S.A.
- The deal will enhance the bank’s digital payment capabilities.
- Volkswagen Financial Services will remain a shareholder and the platform will continue to facilitate payments across the Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) network in support of all Volkswagen Group brands globally.
- Shahrokh Moinian, EMEA Head of Wholesale Payments at J.P. Morgan, said: “We plan to build on Volkswagen Financial Services’ innovative groundwork on the existing platform and apply the global scale of our payments expertise to meet evolving customer expectations in the auto space and beyond.”
- The deal is expected to close in 1H22, after that the two companies will build out their joint operating model.