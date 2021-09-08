Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones drop amid concerns of equity valuations
- The S&P (SP500) -0.1%, Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.6% and Dow (DJI) -0.2% all drop in Wednesday's trading.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 basis points to 1.34%.
- There are some concerns about equity valuations in what's a seasonally weak time for the market.
- Morgan Stanley's cross-asset management team cut U.S. stocks Underweight, joining bearish warnings from other banks.
- On the economic front, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urges Congress to take action to address the country's debt limit.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. equities to Underweight and global equities to Equal Weight based on high valuations, the delta spread, and weak seasonality.
- In the crypto sphere, Coinbase (-3.2%) is down after receiving a Wells Notice from the SEC, while Bitcoin is stabilizing after yesterday's tumble on a sell-the-news reaction to it becoming legal tender in El Salvador.
- Six of the 11 S&P industry sectors fell in the session, with Energy (XLE -1.3%) and Materials (XLB -1.0%) down the most; of sectors in the green, Utilities (XLU +1.8%) and Consumer Staples (XLP +0.9%) make the strongest gains.
- The megacaps end the session mixed, with Apple down 1.0%, Alphabet -0.4%, Facebook -1.2%, Microsoft +0.01%, and Tesla +0.1%.
