Taiwan Liposome to file for voluntary delisting of ADSs
Sep. 08, 2021 6:11 AM ETTaiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (TLC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) notifies the Nasdaq Capital Market it will apply for the voluntary delisting of its ADSs from the exchange.
- TLC will file the delisting form 25 on Sep.19, and the delisting is expected to happen 10 days later.
- Additionally, on August 20, 2021, shareholders of the Company approved the stock swap transaction recommended by the board disclosed in the press release dated July 5, 2021, pursuant to which the Company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Woods Investment Company.
- Following privatization, the company will cease to be a public company under Taiwanese law and is expected to terminate the registration of its ADSs and the underlying common shares under the Exchange Act.
- Last trading day is expected to be September 29.