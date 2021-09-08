Barrett Business opens branch office in Nashville
Sep. 08, 2021 6:23 AM ETBarrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) continues expanding its national footprint with the opening of a branch office in Nashville, TN.
- The company named Dion Matos as Area Manager, he will be responsible for leveraging BBSI's unique business management expertise and employee related service in support of the growth of the greater Nashville business community.
- "Nashville presents an excellent opportunity to establish our presence in Tennessee and deliver the expertise and solutions that help our clients succeed," says Gerald Blotz, BBSI’s Chief Operating Officer.