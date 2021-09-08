Vertiv Holdings to buy E&I Engineering for ~$1.8 billion in cash and stock
Sep. 08, 2021 6:25 AM ETVRTBy: SA News Team
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT), through its subsidiaries, enters an agreement to acquire E&I Engineering Ireland Limited and its affiliate, Powerbar Gulf LLC, VRT's first acquisition.
- The purchase price of $1.8B comprises of $1.17B cash and ~$630M of Vertiv's common stock.
- E&I provides electrical switchgear and power distribution systems, pioneering unique in-house integrated power solution designs and technology tailored to the client's needs.
- The acquisition expands Vertiv’s addressable market by $7 billion, entering a global market growing at mid-single digits.
- E&I has annual sales of ~$460 million (2021E) and 2,100 employees.
- The deal is expected to be accretive to Vertiv’s organic growth, adjusted operating margins, cash flow, and adjusted EPS.
- The deal is unanimously approved by Vertiv’s Board of Directors and is expected to close in Q4'21, subject to customary closing conditions.