Mortgage applications falls to one and half-month low as rate remains unchanged
Sep. 08, 2021 7:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -1.9% vs. -2.4% the previous week.
- Purchase Index: -0.2% vs. +1% the previous week.
- Refinance Index: -3% vs. -4% the previous week
- 30-year mortgage rate unchanged at 3.03%.
- On a year-over-year basis, purchase mortgage apps down 18% and refis down 4%.
- “Refinance volume has been moderating, while purchase volume continues to be lower than expected given the lack of homes on the market,” said Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s chief economist. “Economic data has sent mixed signals, with slower job growth but a further drop in the unemployment rate in August. We expect that further improvements will lead to a tapering of Fed MBS purchases by the end of the year, which should put some upward pressure on mortgage rates.”