Macau casino stocks are in the spotlight as lighter COVID restrictions help traffic
- The Macau casino sector is looking for a second day of gains on some incrementally good news on traffic trends for the first week of September. A new travel program in Hong Kong that will allow more Mainland visitors is also raising optimism levels.
- Also in the mix, Bernstein analyst Vitaly Umansky thinks the region could see a long-term boost from China's State Council announcement that Hengqin Island will be a special low-tax jurisdiction under co-governance by Guangdong and Macau.
- Looking ahead, Umansky and team expect Macau visitation to start getting back to April-May levels by October and forecast September GGR to be down at a mid to high 60% range to improve from the August tally. "We expect GGR improvement beginning in the fourth quarter, but more significant travel impediment removals are not likely until next year. Longer term, IVS eVisa and group visa restart and Hong Kong travel resumption will be necessary to drive GGR upwards," reads a recent Bernstein update.
- Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).
