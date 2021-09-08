Williams announces $1.5B share repurchase program
Sep. 08, 2021 7:17 AM ET By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Williams (NYSE:WMB) has authorized to repurchase up to $1.5B of the company’s outstanding common stock, representing ~5% of total market cap of $30.34B.
- Buyback program is effective immediately.
- “With a strong balance sheet and excess free cash flow, we are well positioned to execute on this attractive opportunity to invest in Williams,” said Williams President and CEO Alan Armstrong. “Consistent with our commitment to creating sustainable value for our shareholders, this program is part of a broader capital allocation strategy we are pursuing to maximize shareholder returns in the coming years.”