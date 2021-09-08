888 Holdings closes in on purchase of non-U.S. assets of William Hill

Sep. 08, 2021 7:20 AM ET888 Holdings plc (EIHDF)CZRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Single Woman Walking Past A High Street Branch Of William Hill Betting Shop
martinrlee/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • 888 Holdings Plc (OTCPK:EIHDF) confirms that it is in advanced negotiations with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to acquire the non-US assets of William Hill for more than £2B.
  • Jefferies analyst James Wheatcroft believes in the strategic merit of that deal for 888 and points to material earnings enhancement and re-rating potential. "We increase our estimates to reflect the strong trading, with EBITDA raised by 7% for FY21E. Our price target also rises to 480p, or >15% upside," he writes.
  • Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on 888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF). Shares of 888 are down 2.90% in London trading today to cut into the +35% YTD rally.
