ADMA Bio jumps 22% on FDA approval for VanRx aseptic fill-finish machine

Sep. 08, 2021

  • ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) soars 22% premarket after receiving FDA approval for its in-house aseptic fill-finish machine, the VanRx SA25 (VanRx).
  • This announcement is expected to have transformative financial and strategic implications for ADMA
  • “With the VanRx operational, we are anticipating meaningfully improved gross margins, enhanced patient supply consistency, accelerated inventory production cycle times, and increased control and visibility of commercial product lot releases, creating more predictable near-term revenue results," said Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA.
  • VanRx approval will also provide ADMA with the opportunity to onboard new fill-finish contract manufacturing opportunities with third parties.
  • Last month, ADMA Bio won FDA approval for plasma collection facility in Maryville, Tennessee.
