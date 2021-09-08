Perrigo to acquire consumer self-care company, HRA Pharma for $2.1B cash
Sep. 08, 2021
- Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO) has signed a binding offer to acquire HRA Pharma from funds affiliated with private equity firm Astorg and Goldman Sachs Asset Management at €1.8B, or approximately $2.1B in cash.
- HRA is one of the fastest growing over-the-counter companies globally, with three category-leading self-care brands in blister care (Compeed®), women's health (ellaOne®) and scar care (Mederma®).
- The acquisition will bolster Perrigo's presence in high-potential European markets and improve its already strong operational and financial profile.
- "The acquisition of HRA would be the crowning achievement in that transformation. With the addition of HRA and its talented leadership team, Perrigo would be a consumer self-care global leader that is poised to deliver top tier net sales growth and double-digit EPS growth in the near-term while concurrently expanding margins," said Murray S. Kessler, CEO and President, Perrigo.
- HRA's net sales growth is expected to be in the mid-teen percentage range, with an adjusted operating margin near 30% range.
- Perrigo would plan to save more than €30M annually by 2023 from unlocking meaningful operational synergies from this transaction.
- Synergies, along with HRA's strong market position and attractive financial profile, are anticipated to add approximately €400M in net sales and $1.00 in adjusted EPS in FY 2023.
- The proposed final transaction would close by the end of the first half of 2022.
- The company would pay the purchase price using cash on hand at closing.