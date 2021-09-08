Perrigo to acquire consumer self-care company, HRA Pharma for $2.1B cash

Sep. 08, 2021 7:32 AM ETPerrigo Company plc (PRGO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Top view of business office workstation with M&A letters or merger and acquisition
Atstock Productions/iStock via Getty Images

  • Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO) has signed a binding offer to acquire HRA Pharma from funds affiliated with private equity firm Astorg and Goldman Sachs Asset Management at €1.8B, or approximately $2.1B in cash.
  • HRA is one of the fastest growing over-the-counter companies globally, with three category-leading self-care brands in blister care (Compeed®), women's health (ellaOne®) and scar care (Mederma®).
  • The acquisition will bolster Perrigo's presence in high-potential European markets and improve its already strong operational and financial profile.
  • "The acquisition of HRA would be the crowning achievement in that transformation. With the addition of HRA and its talented leadership team, Perrigo would be a consumer self-care global leader that is poised to deliver top tier net sales growth and double-digit EPS growth in the near-term while concurrently expanding margins," said Murray S. Kessler, CEO and President, Perrigo.
  • HRA's net sales growth is expected to be in the mid-teen percentage range, with an adjusted operating margin near 30% range.
  • Perrigo would plan to save more than €30M annually by 2023 from unlocking meaningful operational synergies from this transaction.
  • Synergies, along with HRA's strong market position and attractive financial profile, are anticipated to add approximately €400M in net sales and $1.00 in adjusted EPS in FY 2023.
  • The proposed final transaction would close by the end of the first half of 2022.
  • The company would pay the purchase price using cash on hand at closing.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.