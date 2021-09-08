Virios Therapeutics nabs new U.S. patent for antiviral inhibitor combination
Sep. 08, 2021 7:36 AM ETVirios Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The USPTO has granted Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) patent exclusivity on its valacyclovir-celecoxib combination drug candidate to 2033.
- VIRI shares up 3.3% premarket at $5.90.
- The Company’s intellectual property portfolio now includes 21 issued patents, consisting of 13 issued U.S. patents and 8 issued foreign patents, with exclusivity into 2033.
- This portfolio of patents also covers the Company’s lead development candidate IMC-1, a synergistic, fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib, which is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of fibromyalgia.
- Earlier in June 2021, the company reported promising IMC-1 data in Phase 2a fibromyalgia trial.