Virios Therapeutics nabs new U.S. patent for antiviral inhibitor combination

Sep. 08, 2021 7:36 AM ETVirios Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • The USPTO has granted Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) patent exclusivity on its valacyclovir-celecoxib combination drug candidate to 2033.
  • VIRI shares up 3.3% premarket at $5.90.
  • The Company’s intellectual property portfolio now includes 21 issued patents, consisting of 13 issued U.S. patents and 8 issued foreign patents, with exclusivity into 2033.
  • This portfolio of patents also covers the Company’s lead development candidate IMC-1, a synergistic, fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib, which is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of fibromyalgia.
  • Earlier in June 2021, the company reported promising IMC-1 data in Phase 2a fibromyalgia trial.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.