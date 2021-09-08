InflaRx provides development plan update for vilobelimab Hidradenitis Suppurativa trial
Sep. 08, 2021 7:39 AM ETInflaRx N.V. (IFRX)By: SA News Team
- InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) plans to proceed with a pivotal development program for vilobelimab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) after a Type A meeting with the U.S. FDA.
- The meeting focused on reaching consensus on the overall study population and the primary endpoint measure.
- The new primary efficacy endpoint will include measuring the reduction of all three lesions - inflammatory nodules, abscesses and draining tunnels.
- The company plans to submit the study protocol in Q4 2021 and looks to initiate the study activities upon approval by the health regulator.
- Once the protocol is approved by the Agency, the company will provide more details about the study, including the primary endpoint, it said.
- HS is a chronic debilitating systemic skin disease which results in painful inflammation of the hair follicles, typically in the armpit, groin and genitalia regions.
- Shares up more than 1% premarket.