Pfizer chief scientist rejects criticism on COVID-19 booster push; defends jab’s potency
Sep. 08, 2021
- Philip Dormitzer, the chief scientific officer of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), shrugs off criticism that the company was too aggressively promoting the rollout of COVID-19 booster shots.
- Amid concerns over its declining efficacy, he also defended the potency of the vaccine, the U.S. pharma giant co-developed with its German partner BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).
- “Our job is to create the tool that’s going to be needed for the problem that’s coming,” Dormitzer told the Financial Times. “If we waited until there was just widespread breakthroughs of severe disease to advance a solution, we would be way too late.”
- The comments of Pfizer’s top scientist come as U.S. plans to roll out COVID-19 booster shots for all Americans in a few days, beginning with the messenger-RNA-based shot developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).
- “Being very proactive and making sure that the solution is in place ahead of a crisis is important — I think it’s the right thing to do,” he added, noting that the responsibility for “the decision to deploy the solutions” lies with policymakers, not with Pfizer (PFE).
- Meanwhile, arguing that booster shots might not be required for everyone, Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) urged the U.K. government to wait until data brings more clarity.
- It was important to understand how long the efficacy of two doses last and protect the U.K. health service from a potential “unnecessary burden,” Financial Times reported, quoting the comments of Soriot published in The Telegraph.
- On potency of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shot amid evidence that the rival jab from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) elicited a stronger immune response, Dormitzer said: “We used the minimum dose level that gave us an immune response in older adults that was greater than the immune response that we saw after natural infection.”
- “We made experience-based and evidence-based careful decisions about where we were going to go to balance strong immune response versus reactogenicity,” he added, referring to the term used by the scientific community to identify side effects in clinical trials.
- A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association indicated that Moderna’s (MRNA) shot led to more than twice the level of antibodies as that generated from Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine.