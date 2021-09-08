Global Payments to buy Mineraltree for $500 million in cash
Sep. 08, 2021 7:45 AM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN)By: SA News Team12 Comments
- Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) inks an agreement to purchase MineralTree from an investor group led by Great Hill Partners, .406 Ventures, and Eight Roads Ventures.
- MineralTree's SaaS offerings automate key procurement processes, including invoice capture, coding, and approval, and enable virtual cards and integrated payments options across various key vertical markets to digitize payables for the clients.
- MineralTree’s cloud-native solutions substantially expand Global Payments’ target addressable markets and provide significant incremental avenues for growth in one of the most attractive technology markets.
- Global Payments will finance the acquisition with its existing credit facility and cash on hand.
- The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close in Q4'21.
- In other news, Global Payments and Virgin Money announce an agreement to leverage Global Payments’ two-sided network to empower Virgin Money customers with digital payments experiences globally.
- Also, Global Payments was selected as the official commerce technology provider of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Its branding will begin appearing throughout the stadium in 2021. The technology integration will start in Q1'22 and continue evolving throughout the multi-year partnership.