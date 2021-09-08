Waste Connections raises $1.5B through debt offering

Sep. 08, 2021 7:51 AM ETWaste Connections, Inc. (WCN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) has priced public offering of $650M of 2.200% senior notes due 2032 at 99.836% of their face value and $850M of 2.950% senior notes due 2052 at 98.501% of their face value.
  • The offering is expected to close on September 20, 2021.
  • Net proceeds are expected to be approximately $1.471B and are expected to be used, together with borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility provided under its credit agreement, to repay the $1.5B outstanding of each series of its senior notes issued pursuant to its master note purchase agreements.
