PowerBand reports 56% growth in August gross revenue
Sep. 08, 2021 7:53 AM ETPowerBand Solutions Inc. (PWWBF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
PowerBand Solutions (OTCQB:PWWBF) reported strong August results indicating M/M growth thereby positioning for another record quarter.
- Gross revenue for the month increased to C$3.7M, representing 56% growth M/M; cumulative YTD gross revenue has now exceeded C$13M with a gross margin of 50%.
- Growth was led by strong lease originations growing to 313 in August 2021, up 20% from July 2021, it has now onboarded 650 dealers since inception, including 26 dealers that originated four or more deals; 60% of dealers that booked a deal booked more than one deal; and 79 unique dealers booked a deal, up 30% sequentially in August2021.
- Kelly Jennings, founder and CEO commented, "The competitive moat of the DRIVRZ Financial business is becoming apparent to industry constituents and the financial community. We will leverage existing dealer relationships and build new partnerships to fortify our strategy to develop a true marketplace in the automotive industry. We see significant synergies across our business segments as DrivrzXchange and DrivrzLane are rolled out and start contributing to revenues in 2022".