DraftKings adds new exclusive game to iGaming platform
Sep. 08, 2021 7:52 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) says it is adding a new game called DraftKings Rocket to its product suite. The exclusive online casino game will be available in New Jersey as part of the company's game platform, with Michigan and West Virginia to follow pending regulatory approval.
- DraftKings Rocket is the latest addition to the more than 30 games that have been developed at the company and part of over 60 unique game builds in total. The game features players competing alongside one another in real time by placing wagers before a virtual rocket launches into orbit.
- "By developing DraftKings Rocket, our team continues to innovate our Casino offerings as we set out to create an all new, one-of-a-kind iGaming experience for customers," says DraftKings (DKNG) exec Jason March.
- DKNG -0.11% premarket to $63.51.
- Outside of iGaming, investors are sizing up the sports betting sector with the NFL regular season beginning this week.