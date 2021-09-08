Nabriva shares rise after Xenleta approval in Taiwan

Cold and Flu
simarik/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares rise more than 4% premarket after its partner Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals received approval to market oral and intravenous (IV) formulations of Xenleta (lefamulin) for the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) in adults in Taiwan.
  • In May 2021, Nabriva entered into an agreement for the development and commercialization rights for lefamulin in the greater China Region to Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals.
  • The anticipated launch timing of XENLETA in Taiwan is undecided, the company said.
  • The European Commission had approved Xenleta for the treatment of adults with community-acquired pneumonia after commonly used antibacterials have failed, in July 2020.
