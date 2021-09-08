Gain Therapeutics jumps 28% on positive GT-02287and GT-02329 data in Parkinson’s disease

Sep. 08, 2021

  • Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) soars 27.7% premarket after announcing topline data from its study, conducted at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM).
  • The study, evaluating two lead Structurally Targeted Allosteric Regulators (STARs) compounds – GT-02287 and GT-02329 – for the treatment of Gaucher and GBA1 Parkinson’s Disease, demonstrated positive effects on GCase activity, GCase protein levels, GCase transport to the lysosomes and decrease of glucosylceramide and α-synuclein-p129 levels.
  • “The topline data demonstrates that our STARs compounds open a new potential approach for direct treatment of GBA1 Parkinson’s Disease by guiding misfolded forms of the GCase enzyme to their proper shape and restoring enzymatic activity," said Manolo Bellotto, Ph.D., General Manager at Gain.
  • GAIN made its U.S. debut early this year in March 2021 by pricing 3.6M-share IPO at $11.
