BlackRock's China subsidiary raises over $1B in its first mutual fund
Sep. 08, 2021 8:00 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the first foreign asset manager to operate a wholly owned business in China's mutual fund industry, raises CNY 6.68B ($1.03B) in its first fund in the country, reflecting strong demand from investors.
- The BlackRock China New Horizon Mixed Securities Investment Fund, which launched on Aug. 30, stopped taking new subscriptions on Sept. 3, a week earlier than expected. By then, more than 111,000 investors subscribed to the fund.
- "We are very proud of achieving this milestone for our China fund management business, and are grateful for investors' overwhelming support," Rachel Lord, BlackRock's chair and head of Asia-Pacific, said in a statement, Reuters reports.
- The appetite for mutual funds is being watched closely as other global financial firms prepare to launch funds in the fast-growing but highly competitive market.
- Fidelity International is setting up its mutual fund unit in China, Reuters said. Meanwhile Neuberger Berman, Schroders Plc, and VanEck have applied to establish China subsidiaries to sell retail funds.
- Last year, JPMorgan Chase said it would buy out its local partner to gain full control of its mutual fund joint venture in China.